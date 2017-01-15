Planning and Zoning holds training session
Sunday, January 15, 2017
The Planning and Zoning Commission met for the first time in 2017 on Tuesday with an agenda that included a single permit application and a training session for the assembled members.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.