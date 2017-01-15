SSFC to hold spring registration

Siloam Springs Futbol Club will be taking registrations for the spring season through Feb. 11. You can register online at www.siloamspringsFC.com or by visiting the Parks and Recreation Department located at 120 S. Mt. Olive St.

