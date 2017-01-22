Arkansas Municipal League certified

The Arkansas Municipal League congratulates city of Siloam Springs Board of Directors Member Bob Coleman for achieving the status of Certified Municipal Official through the League's Voluntary Certified Continuing Education Program. In addition, Mayor John Mark Turner completed the requirements to renew his certification.

