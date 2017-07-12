March of Dimes recognizes SSRH for its work to give more babies a healthy start in life
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) has reduced the number of elective inductions and cesarean deliveries performed before 39 completed weeks of pregnancy. This will give more babies a healthy start in life, according to the March of Dimes.
