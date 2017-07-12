Siloam Springs picked to finish last in 6A-West

By Staff Reports

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Print item

Image submitted Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen is on the cover of the 2017 Hooten&#8217;s Arkansas Football magazine. The Siloam Springs Panthers are ranked No. 14 in Class 6A by Hooten&#8217;s to open the season and are picked to finish last in the 6A-West Conference.
Zoom

Image submitted Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen is on the cover of the 2017 Hooten’s Arkansas Football magazine. The Siloam Springs Panthers are ranked No. 14 in Class 6A by Hooten’s to open the season and are picked to finish last in the 6A-West Conference.

The Siloam Springs football team is picked to finish last in the 6A-West Conference in 2017 according to one state-wide publication.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.