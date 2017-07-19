DFW to XNA
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Another Sunday afternoon spent at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. Another long weekend. The conference went well, my talk was well-attended, good contacts made. I was exhausted though. I looked forward to the last leg of my flight home; maybe catch a nap on the way.
