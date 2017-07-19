Upcoming seminar features local physicians, information on screenings

Have you ever wished for an informal visit outside of the exam room with a doctor about the most appropriate wellness exams for you? Here is your opportunity to talk directly with these specialists about early colon cancer detection and other necessary tests that promote overall wellness at noon on July 27. Siloam Springs Regional Hospital actively promotes a healthy lifestyle through the Healthy Community program and Spring into Wellness Calendar of Events.

