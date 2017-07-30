New owners, same french fries
Barnett’s tradition carries on with new owners
Sunday, July 30, 2017
Barnett's Dairyette will be continuing its legacy in Siloam Springs under new ownership.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.