Shoemaker to lead Greenwood boys soccer
n He’s helped the Siloam Springs boys and girls soccer program win a combined six state titles.
Sunday, June 11, 2017
Luke Shoemaker is getting his shot to be a head soccer coach.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.