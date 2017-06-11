Shoemaker to lead Greenwood boys soccer

n He’s helped the Siloam Springs boys and girls soccer program win a combined six state titles.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs assistant soccer coach Luke Shoemaker was named the head boys soccer coach at Greenwood on Thursday. Shoemaker has coached in the district since 2012 and has coached soccer since 2014. He&#8217;s been a part of six state titles, including four straight for the Siloam Springs girls team and the last two state titles for the boys.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs assistant soccer coach Luke Shoemaker was named the head boys soccer coach at Greenwood on Thursday. Shoemaker has coached in the district since 2012 and has coached soccer since 2014. He’s been a part of six state titles, including four straight for the Siloam Springs girls team and the last two state titles for the boys.

Luke Shoemaker is getting his shot to be a head soccer coach.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.