Library arrows target reading

In cooperation with the Siloam Springs Library, John Brown University and the Siloam Springs Museum, Main Street Siloam Springs unveiled a pair of new public installations this weekend. Called "Librarrows," the installations are small libraries that work on a take-a-book-leave-a-book system. One is located on University Street in City Park, and the other can be found in Twin Springs Park at the end of Broadway Street.