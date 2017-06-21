B&G; Club receives United Way grant
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County received a two-year grant totaling $55,000 from the United Way of Northwest Arkansas as part of the their Children Living in Poverty Initiative.
