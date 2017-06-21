DaySpring hires Dawn Deal as senior e-commerce director
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
DaySpring Inc., a Siloam Springs-based company specializing in Christian greeting cards and specialty products, announced the recent hiring of Dawn Deal as its senior e-commerce director.
