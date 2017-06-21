Five home-schoolers compete in National Tournament of Champions
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Five home school students from Siloam Springs earned invitations to compete with more than 500 other students in speech and debate at the National Invitational Tournament of Champions, held May 29 through June 3 at Union University in Jackson, Tenn.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.