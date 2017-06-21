La-Z-Boy donates to Boys and Girls Club

Photo submitted The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County recently received a check in the amount of $2,500 from the employees of La-Z-Boy Arkansas in Siloam Springs to support the youth scholarship program for families in need and the support of leadership development of the staff for training and development.

