La-Z-Boy donates to Boys and Girls Club
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County recently received a check in the amount of $2,500 from the employees of La-Z-Boy Arkansas in Siloam Springs to support the youth scholarship program for families in need and the support of leadership development of the staff for training and development.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.