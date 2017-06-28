'Welcome' to Siloam Springs

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Betty Ross, manager of the Arkansas Welcome Center Siloam Springs, presented Harrison Willard and Sarah Hunt, both of Tulsa, Okla, with a glass bluebird of happiness. The couple, accompanied by several carloads of friends and family members, were on their way to get married at the Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs. Ross buys the small glass birds at garage sales and keeps a collection in the Welcome Center. When people come through who are celebrating major life events, she gives them a bluebird of happiness to help them remember the special occasion.