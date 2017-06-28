'Welcome' to Siloam Springs

n The Welcome Center at the state line sells travelers on Arkansas and Siloam Springs.

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Betty Ross, manager of the Arkansas Welcome Center Siloam Springs, presented Harrison Willard and Sarah Hunt, both of Tulsa, Okla, with a glass bluebird of happiness. The couple, accompanied by several carloads of friends and family members, were on their way to get married at the Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs. Ross buys the small glass birds at garage sales and keeps a collection in the Welcome Center. When people come through who are celebrating major life events, she gives them a bluebird of happiness to help them remember the special occasion.
Employees of Siloam Springs' Arkansas Welcome Center never know what a day's work might bring, from impromptu weddings on the lawn to visitors from the other side of the world.

