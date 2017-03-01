English lands on All-SAC men's team
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
John Brown University senior men's basketball player Zach English has been named to the All-Sooner Athletic Conference third team, an honor chosen by the SAC coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.