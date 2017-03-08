JBU men's tennis goes 1-2 in Kansas

Photo courtesy of Southwestern (Kan.) College The John Brown team of junior Fernando Hurley, left, and sophomore Nathan Kuykendall competed at No. 1 doubles last Saturday in a tri-match at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan.

WINFIELD, Kan. -- Junior Phillip Todd recorded a win at No. 6 singles, but the John Brown University men's tennis team couldn't muster much more than that, falling in a pair of matches to Southwestern (Kan.) and NCAA II Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday at the T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center.