Parker gives update to Kiwanis Club
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Photo submitted Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club member and local historian Rick Parker was the speaker for the club on Wednesday, March 1. Parker discussed the renovation projects he has going, including a house in Gentry and a church in central Missouri. The Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University. Wayne Mays, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to be the speaker for March 8.
