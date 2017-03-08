Women's tennis swept by Southwestern, OBU
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
WINFIELD, Kan. -- The John Brown University women's tennis team was unable to score a point, dropping a pair of matches to Southwestern (Kan.) and NCAA II Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday at the T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center.
