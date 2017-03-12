Girls finish third at Panther Relays

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Alexis Roach finished first in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 2 inches Thursday at the Panther Relays at Glenn W. Black Stadium. Roach was the second highest individual finisher at the meet with 29.75 points.

Siloam Springs head track coaches, Chuck and Sharon Jones, liked what they saw from their varsity squads Thursday in their home track meet.