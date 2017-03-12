JBU to face familiar opponent
n The Golden Eagles defeated the Ravens 70-66 at Bill George Arena on Nov. 1.
Sunday, March 12, 2017
For the fifth time in program history, the John Brown University women's basketball team has been extended an at-large berth to the NAIA Division I National Championships, the national office announced Wednesday night via selection show.
