Disillusionment
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Friends who've been around me have heard me say that I don't trust anyone who has never failed. I may admire someone who is succeeding: a flash in the pan, a shooting star, a celebrity in their own lunch-time. But I won't trust them. They may be talented, resourceful, rich, and charming, but I still won't trust them. At least not yet; not until I see some scars.
