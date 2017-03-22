Lady Panthers drop 6A games
n The softball team entered spring break with a record of 2-7.
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
GREENWOOD -- The Siloam Springs softball team dropped a pair of games against 6A competition on Saturday at Greenwood.
