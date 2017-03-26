Panthers stepping up all over field

n The team is 7-2 overall coming out of spring break.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, March 26, 2017

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Austin Shull takes a free kick against Grove, Okla., on March 6 at Panther Stadium.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Austin Shull takes a free kick against Grove, Okla., on March 6 at Panther Stadium.

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team entered the 2017 season feeling good about its depth.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.