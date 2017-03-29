Local business wins award

n Stat-Medicament-Disposal Corporation created an innovative way to dispose of pharmaceuticals.

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Larry Kenemore, CEO of Stat-Medicament-Disposal Corporation, held up the patented bottle he developed to safely dispose of used pharmaceuticals. Kenemore&#8217;s business was recently named a winner of the 2017 American Small Business Championship, hosted by SCORE and supported by Sam&#8217;s Club.
A young Siloam Springs-based company that created an innovative way to safely dispose of pharmaceuticals was recently chosen as a winner of the 2017 American Small Business Championship.

