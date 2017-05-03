Local author to release book
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Shadowlands Press announced this week the release of a new novel written by Siloam Springs resident Lucas S. Roebuck. Waypoint Magellan is an action/romance/sci-fi and the first in a series. The book is available now in print format from Amazon.com, Books-A-Million, BarnesAndNoble.com and CreateSpace.com, as well as digitally for the Amazon Kindle platform.
