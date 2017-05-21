Scholarship awards total $6.2 million
Honor grads recognized at Chamber luncheon
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Siloam Springs High School's class of 2017 received more than $555,000 in local scholarships and $5.7 million in college, military and state financial aid at the 41st annual Scholarship Program on Thursday evening.
