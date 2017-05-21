Scholarship awards total $6.2 million

Honor grads recognized at Chamber luncheon

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday School counselor Lesa Eaves presented Dianna Spears with a scholarship during the 41st annual Scholarship Awards Program on Thursday evening. More than $555,000 in local scholarships and $5.7 million in college, military and state financial aid was awarded during the program.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday School counselor Lesa Eaves presented Dianna Spears with a scholarship during the 41st annual Scholarship Awards Program on Thursday evening. More than $555,000 in local scholarships and $5.7 million in college, military and state financial aid was awarded during the program.

Siloam Springs High School's class of 2017 received more than $555,000 in local scholarships and $5.7 million in college, military and state financial aid at the 41st annual Scholarship Program on Thursday evening.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.