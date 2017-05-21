White shuts down Maroon during spring game

Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday Primo Agbehi, No. 15, takes a pass from quarterback Damein Martin during Siloam Springs’ Maroon/White spring game Friday.

The Siloam Springs Maroon-White spring game is usually a closely-fought affair, with teammates battling each other in a friendly game of football that comes down to a few points. But this year, the result was anything but close, with White trouncing Maroon, 41-7, Friday night at Panther Stadium.