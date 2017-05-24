4-Peat: Lady Panthers in midst of dynasty

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior goalkeeper Anna Claire Lewis kicks away a goal kick during the Class 6A state finals at Razorback Field in Fayetteville. Lewis finished her career with four straight state soccer championships at Siloam Springs.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs seniors Mackenzie Jones, Anna Claire Lewis and Abigail Cole hoist up the Class 6A state championship trophy Friday after the Lady Panthers defeated Russellville 6-1 at Razorback Field. It was the Lady Panthers' fourth straight state title.