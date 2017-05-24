The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County recently received a grant in the amount of $74,000 from the Walmart Foundation to provide youth greater access to summer and after-school programs provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.