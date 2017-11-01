Brankle named defensive player of the week
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
For the third time this season, senior Beth Brankle was honored as the Sooner Athletic's top defender as she was selected the Defensive Player of the Week, the conference offices announced Monday morning (Oct. 30).
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.