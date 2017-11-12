Ability Tree receives $500,000 donation
n Plans for a new 10,000-square-foot facility were unveiled at the Nov. 4 fundraiser.
Sunday, November 12, 2017
At the sixth annual Laughability fundraiser on Nov. 4, Ability Tree announced a $500,000 gift from the Soderquist family. The organization also unveiled plans for a proposed 10,000-square-foot facility on Tahlequah Street during the event.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.