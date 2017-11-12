Lady Panthers looking to finish

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Hadlee Hollenback fights for a shot in traffic during a game last season against Farmington. Hollenback and the Lady Panthers open the 2017-18 basketball season Tuesday at Rogers Heritage.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team has spent the entire offseason -- spring, summer and fall -- working on one specific aspect that it failed miserably last year: Finishing basketball games.