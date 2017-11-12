Lady Panthers looking to finish
n Siloam Springs’ girls lost 15 games by 10 points or less last season.
Sunday, November 12, 2017
The Siloam Springs girls basketball team has spent the entire offseason -- spring, summer and fall -- working on one specific aspect that it failed miserably last year: Finishing basketball games.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.