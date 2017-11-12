Men suffer first loss

n The Golden Eagles return to action Tuesday at home against Ozark Christian (Mo.).

Sunday, November 12, 2017

Photo courtesy of Benedictine College John Brown junior Josh Bowling shoots over a pair of Benedictine players during last Tuesday's game in Atchison, Kan. Bowling scored 11 points as the Ravens defeated the Golden Eagles 73-71 for JBU's first loss of the season. The Golden Eagles returned to action Saturday at Evangel (Mo.). Results were not available at presstime. John Brown will be back in action at home at 8 p.m. this Tuesday against Ozark Christian (Mo.).
ATCHISON, Kan. -- A 22-5 first-half run wouldn't hold as the John Brown University men's basketball team was out-scored 56-40 from that point on as host No. 20 Benedictine (Kan.) escaped with a 73-71 win on Tuesday night inside Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.

