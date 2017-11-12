Men suffer first loss
n The Golden Eagles return to action Tuesday at home against Ozark Christian (Mo.).
Sunday, November 12, 2017
ATCHISON, Kan. -- A 22-5 first-half run wouldn't hold as the John Brown University men's basketball team was out-scored 56-40 from that point on as host No. 20 Benedictine (Kan.) escaped with a 73-71 win on Tuesday night inside Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.