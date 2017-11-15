Swim teams finish fourth in first home meet
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
The Siloam Springs swimming team hosted its first swim meet of the season this past Thursday at the Hub White Pool inside the Walton Lifetime Health Complex on the campus of John Brown University.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.