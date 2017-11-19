Police urge people to lock up vehicles

One arrested, another sought in connection with burglaries

By Staff Reports

Sunday, November 19, 2017

Submitted photo The Siloam Springs Police Department is asking for helping identify this suspect who was captured by a surveillance camera attempting to break into vehicles in the early morning hours of Nov. 11. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident can call 479-524-4118 or email tips@silaomsprings.com.
A recent arrest of an 18-year-old male has the Siloam Springs Police Department reminding residents to lock up their vehicles.

