What is normal?

I miss the Norman Rockwell days, images of the family having Thanksgiving Dinner. Shameful things are now portrayed on TV about sex and abuse. Why is this erupting now? I think sins sowed into society are ripening. We've removed ancient boundaries and ignored sacred guidelines. We've disrespected God by saying, "Get out of our classrooms." "Get out of our families." Chaos and indulgence reigns.

