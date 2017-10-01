Goals aplenty for JBU women in victory
Sunday, October 1, 2017
WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Six different players scored and the John Brown University women's soccer team out-shot the hosts, Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) 22-13 en route to a 6-1 drubbing on Thursday afternoon at Lions Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.