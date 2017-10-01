Goals aplenty for JBU women in victory

Photo submitted John Brown University junior Jastin Redman had a goal and an assist in the Golden Eagles’ 6-1 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Thursday.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Six different players scored and the John Brown University women's soccer team out-shot the hosts, Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) 22-13 en route to a 6-1 drubbing on Thursday afternoon at Lions Field.