Directors hear first budget workshop

It is budget season again in Siloam Springs, and members of the Board of Directors have started the process of reviewing and passing a budget for the city in 2018 with a workshop on Tuesday. The meeting, the first of a planned series of three workshops, preceded a regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.