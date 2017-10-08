JBU, Southern Arkansas University Tech sign articulation agreement

Photo submitted Dr. Ed Ericson, JBU’s vice president for academic affairs, signed an articulation agreement, which gives students the opportunity to continue their educational careers by transferring courses from SAU Tech to JBU.

Representatives from John Brown University and Southern Arkansas University Tech (SAU Tech) signed an articulation agreement Thursday, Sept. 28, to facilitate a seamless transfer of courses from SAU Tech to JBU. The partnership creates a pathway for students to earn an associate's degree from SAU Tech and then complete their bachelor's degree at JBU.