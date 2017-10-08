JBU, Southern Arkansas University Tech sign articulation agreement
Sunday, October 8, 2017
Representatives from John Brown University and Southern Arkansas University Tech (SAU Tech) signed an articulation agreement Thursday, Sept. 28, to facilitate a seamless transfer of courses from SAU Tech to JBU. The partnership creates a pathway for students to earn an associate's degree from SAU Tech and then complete their bachelor's degree at JBU.
