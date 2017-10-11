Seventh-graders pile up points against Tyson
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
SPRINGDALE -- The Siloam Springs seventh-grade football team made it three wins in a row Monday by defeating Springdale Tyson 38-20 at HarBer High School's Wildcat Stadium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.