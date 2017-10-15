American Legion takes over flag maintenance

Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader Members of the Siloam Springs American Legion changed some of the flags along U.S. Highway 412.

The American flags along U.S. Highway 412 are a fixture in Siloam Springs. The stars and stripes greet visitors and residents alike every time a motorist turns onto the highway that serves as the gateway from Oklahoma into Siloam Springs and the rest of Northwest Arkansas. Since 2001, no driver has driven through Siloam Springs without being flanked by Old Glory.