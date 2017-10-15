The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Benton County are accepting registrations for the boys & girls basketball programs. Leagues offered are K/1st Grade, 2nd/3rd Grade, 4th/5th Grade, and 6th/8th Grade for both boys and girls. Cost is $45 until Oct. 31. Limited scholarships are available for those who qualify. A $20 Late Fee will be added after Oct. 31. Registration will be at the Boys and Girls Club at 655 Heritage Court and is also available online at www.bgcwbc.org. Anyone interested in coaching or officiating, contact the club at 524-4174 or email clint@bgcwbc.org.

