Men right the ship after disappointing loss

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information Freshman Elias McCloud scored in the ninth minute of JBU's 4-1 victory over Bacone (Okla.) on Tuesday at Alumni Field.

With a week's rest in the rear-view mirror and a full lineup back intact, the John Brown University men's soccer team scored three goals in the first half to take a 4-1 win over Bacone (Okla.) on Saturday evening at Alumni Field.