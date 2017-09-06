JBU men blanked twice in Tennessee

Photo courtesy of Cumberland University John Brown’s Giovani Bejarano plays the ball in front of Cumberland’s Bakary Bagayogo during Monday’s game in Lebanon, Tenn. Cumberland defeated John Brown 1-0.

LEBANON, Tenn. -- The No. 19 John Brown University men's soccer team managed only two shots as Cumberland (Tenn.) needed just one goal in a 1-0 victory on Monday afternoon at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.