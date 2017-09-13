Lady Panthers storm back, clip Lady Saints

SPRINGDALE -- Siloam Springs' volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to come back and defeat Shiloh Christian 3-2 (25-27, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16, 15-13) on Monday at the Court of Champions.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.