Lady Panthers storm back, clip Lady Saints
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
SPRINGDALE -- Siloam Springs' volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to come back and defeat Shiloh Christian 3-2 (25-27, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16, 15-13) on Monday at the Court of Champions.
