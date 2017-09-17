Lady Panthers' win streak halted at Greenwood

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Kenlie Noel went up for a block Tuesday in the Lady Panthers’ 3-0 win at home against Russellville.

GREENWOOD -- Siloam Springs' volleyball team was fired up and ready to go Thursday evening in its 5A/6A District 1 match at Greenwood, but a tough loss in the first set wound up setting the tone for the rest of the match, which resulted in a Greenwood sweep.