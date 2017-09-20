Chalk it Up 2017

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Artist Michael Kelly helped children create chalk-art and created some artwork of his own.
The annual Chalk it Up event, sponsored by the city parks and recreation department, was held in Bob Henry Park on Saturday morning. Kids of all ages got a chance to try fun activities that included an inflatable bounce house, crafts, painting, having their caricatures drawn and of course drawing on the sidewalks with chalk.

