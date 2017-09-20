Chalk it Up 2017
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
The annual Chalk it Up event, sponsored by the city parks and recreation department, was held in Bob Henry Park on Saturday morning. Kids of all ages got a chance to try fun activities that included an inflatable bounce house, crafts, painting, having their caricatures drawn and of course drawing on the sidewalks with chalk.
