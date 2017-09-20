JBU makes quick work of SAC newcomer

Sophomore Jessica Meyer turned in an all-around performance and hit at a .611 percentage on the match, propelling the John Brown University volleyball team to a sweep (25-11, 25-10, 25-8) of Sooner Athletic Conference-newcomer Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday afternoon inside Bill George Arena.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.