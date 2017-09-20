JBU makes quick work of SAC newcomer
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Sophomore Jessica Meyer turned in an all-around performance and hit at a .611 percentage on the match, propelling the John Brown University volleyball team to a sweep (25-11, 25-10, 25-8) of Sooner Athletic Conference-newcomer Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday afternoon inside Bill George Arena.
