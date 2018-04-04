Kiwanians hear about ArDOT projects

Photo submitted Danny Straessle, public information director for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, was the guest speaker March 28 for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club. Straessle gave updates on several projects the ArDOT is working on to better the state highways and interstates in Northwest Arkansas and throughout the state, including the overpass on Cheri Whitlock that they are hoping to be done with completely by the end of July. Sarah Curry from Cookson Hills Christian School Ministry will present the club's program April 4. The Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club meets each Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Danny Straessle, public information director for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, was the guest speaker March 28 for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club. Straessle gave updates on several projects the ArDOT is working on to better the state highways and interstates in Northwest Arkansas and throughout the state, including the overpass on Cheri Whitlock that they are hoping to be done with completely by the end of July. Sarah Curry from Cookson Hills Christian School Ministry will present the club's program April 4. The Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club meets each Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.